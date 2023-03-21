No Gas Supply in several areas of Dhaka tomorrow for nine hours

There will be no gas supply in several areas of Dhaka for nine hours on Wednesday due to maintenance work.

In a statement on Tuesday, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company said supply would remain suspended from 10am to 6pm in Minto Road, Eskaton, Paribagh, Habibullah Road, PG Hospital, Birdem, Dhaka Club, Hotel Intercontinental, Holy Family, Kawran Bazar, Old Elephant Road, Officers Club, Hatirpool PDB Quarter, Dhaka University and Buet areas.

According to another notification, the gas supply will be suspended for a total of nine hours on both sides of Sawghat-Araihazar road on March 22, from 8am to 5pm, for emergency tie-in work.

At this time there may be low gas pressure in the surrounding areas.