Hajj package cost reduced: Ministry Announcement

The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Wednesday announced that the cost of each of the two Hajj packages has been reduced by Tk11,725.

The ministry made the announcement through an emergency circular.

It added that the deadline for hajj registration has been extended till March 27.

The Saudi government reduced the cost of service for different countries by 413 Saudi Riyal (Tk11,725), and the government has been able to reduce the cost, according to the circular.

The cost of hajj package under government hajj management has now been set at Tk6.71 lakh, which was earlier Tk6.83 lakh.

The cost of the package under private management has been reduced to Tk6.60 lakh from Tk6.72 lakh.

The circular further added that those who have completed registration under government management will get Tk46,725 back. This money will be given from the Hajj office in Dhaka.

The Hajj agency has been instructed to refund Tk11,725 to the pilgrims who registered under private management.

The Holy Hajj will be held on June 27 subject to sighting of the moon.