Weather Today: Light to moderate rain likely

বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৩ মার্চ ২০২৩
৯ চৈত্র ১৪২৯
English desk
২৩ মার্চ ২০২৩, ১৭:৪৭আপডেট : ২৩ মার্চ ২০২৩, ১৭:৪৭
Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department bulletin this morning.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," said the bulletin valid for 24 Hours commencing 9am today.

The Met office also predicted that day temperature may rise by (1-3)oC and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 33.0 degree Celsius at Kumarkhali, while today's minimum temperature was 15.8 degree Celsius in Tetulia.

Highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 39 millimeters (mm) at Sitakunda. 

The sun sets at 6:11 pm today and rises at 5:59 am tomorrow in the capital.

