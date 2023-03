Today weather update: Rain thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattrogram & Sylhet divisions according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Overall weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Temperature: Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Today’s sunset at Dhaka : 06-13 PM

Tomorrow’s sunrise at Dhaka : 05-54 AM