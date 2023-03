Today's weather: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions for the next 24 hours commencing 9am on Thursday.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Today's sunset at Dhaka at 06.13pm while tomorrow's sunrise at 05.52am