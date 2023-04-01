X
শনিবার, ০১ এপ্রিল ২০২৩
১৮ চৈত্র ১৪২৯
সকল বিভাগ
সেকশনস
Follow us on:

Railway ministry job circular: 17 will be hired on five posts

English Desk
০১ এপ্রিল ২০২৩, ১৪:২৩আপডেট : ০১ এপ্রিল ২০২৩, ১৪:২৬
Railway ministry job circular: 17 will be hired on five posts

The Ministry of Railways has recently issued a notification for the recruitment of manpower. The organization will hire a total of 17 people in five categories. Interested candidates can apply till 4 pm on April 18.

1. Post Name: Cashier cum Computer Operator
No. of Posts: 02
Pay Scale: Rs.11000-26590
Grade: 13
Qualification: Graduation or equivalent pass from recognized University.
Transcription should have a speed of 45 words per minute in Bengali and 70 words per minute in English and computer typing should have a speed of 25 words per minute in Bengali and 30 words per minute in English.


2. Post Name: Computer Operator
No. of Posts: 06
Pay Scale: Rs.11000-26590
Grade: 13
Qualification: Graduation in Science or equivalent from a recognized University.
Must pass the Standard Aptitude Test with a speed of 25 words per minute in Bengali and 30 words per minute in English.


3. Post Name: Office Assistant Cum-Computer Typist
No. of Posts: 06
Grade: 16
Pay Scale: Rs.9,300-22,490
Qualification: HSC or equivalent pass. Computer typing should have a speed of 20 words per minute in Bengali and 20 words in English.

4. Post Name: Cash Govt
No. of Posts: 01
Pay Scale: 8,800-21,310 Tk
Grade: 18
Qualification: HSC or equivalent pass in commerce department. Must have computer skills.

5. Post Name: Office Assistant
No. of Posts: 02
Pay Scale: 8,250-20,010 Tk
Grade: 20
Qualification: SSC or equivalent pass.

Age Limit: Should be between 18-30 years as on 1 March 2023. 32 years in quota.

Application can be made even within the upper age limit as on 25th March 2020.

Application Process: Interested candidates can apply through http://mor.teletalk.com.bd website.

Check the job circular here.

bten
সম্পর্কিত
সর্বশেষ খবর
তাইওয়ান প্রণালীতে চীনের ৯ যুদ্ধবিমান ও ড্রোন অনুপ্রবেশ
তাইওয়ান প্রণালীতে চীনের ৯ যুদ্ধবিমান ও ড্রোন অনুপ্রবেশ
ফের অস্থিতিশীল ‘শিল্পী সমিতি’, অভিযোগের তীর নিপুণের দিকে!
ফের অস্থিতিশীল ‘শিল্পী সমিতি’, অভিযোগের তীর নিপুণের দিকে!
সাংবাদিক শামসুজ্জামান গ্রেফতার: নতুন ব্যাখ্যা ‍দিচ্ছে পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়
সাংবাদিক শামসুজ্জামান গ্রেফতার: নতুন ব্যাখ্যা ‍দিচ্ছে পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়
‘শিলালিপি গবেষক ফতেহপুরীর মৃত্যু দেশের জন্য অপূরণীয় ক্ষতি’
‘শিলালিপি গবেষক ফতেহপুরীর মৃত্যু দেশের জন্য অপূরণীয় ক্ষতি’
সর্বাধিক পঠিত
তামান্নাকে আবাসিক হোটেলে নিয়ে গলায় ওড়না পেঁচিয়ে হত্যা করে হুমায়ুন
তামান্নাকে আবাসিক হোটেলে নিয়ে গলায় ওড়না পেঁচিয়ে হত্যা করে হুমায়ুন
চাকরি জীবনের প্রথম কাজে আসিফ পাস!
চাকরি জীবনের প্রথম কাজে আসিফ পাস!
প্রথম আলোর বিতর্কিত প্রতিবেদনটি মহান স্বাধীনতাকে হেয় করার শামিল: এডিটরস গিল্ড
প্রথম আলোর বিতর্কিত প্রতিবেদনটি মহান স্বাধীনতাকে হেয় করার শামিল: এডিটরস গিল্ড
২২০ টাকায় মুরগি বিক্রি করায় জরিমানা, অভিযান দেখে পালালেন ব্যবসায়ীরা
২২০ টাকায় মুরগি বিক্রি করায় জরিমানা, অভিযান দেখে পালালেন ব্যবসায়ীরা
ঢাবির ইতিহাসে প্রথম ট্রান্সজেন্ডার শিক্ষার্থী অঙ্কিতার গল্প
ঢাবির ইতিহাসে প্রথম ট্রান্সজেন্ডার শিক্ষার্থী অঙ্কিতার গল্প
app storeAvailable for
iPhones & iPads google playAvailable in
Google Play

সম্পাদক : জুলফিকার রাসেলপ্রকাশক : কাজী আনিস আহমেদ
© 2023 Bangla Tribune Online Limited