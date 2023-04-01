Railway ministry job circular: 17 will be hired on five posts

The Ministry of Railways has recently issued a notification for the recruitment of manpower. The organization will hire a total of 17 people in five categories. Interested candidates can apply till 4 pm on April 18.

1. Post Name: Cashier cum Computer Operator

No. of Posts: 02

Pay Scale: Rs.11000-26590

Grade: 13

Qualification: Graduation or equivalent pass from recognized University.

Transcription should have a speed of 45 words per minute in Bengali and 70 words per minute in English and computer typing should have a speed of 25 words per minute in Bengali and 30 words per minute in English.



2. Post Name: Computer Operator

No. of Posts: 06

Pay Scale: Rs.11000-26590

Grade: 13

Qualification: Graduation in Science or equivalent from a recognized University.

Must pass the Standard Aptitude Test with a speed of 25 words per minute in Bengali and 30 words per minute in English.



3. Post Name: Office Assistant Cum-Computer Typist

No. of Posts: 06

Grade: 16

Pay Scale: Rs.9,300-22,490

Qualification: HSC or equivalent pass. Computer typing should have a speed of 20 words per minute in Bengali and 20 words in English.

4. Post Name: Cash Govt

No. of Posts: 01

Pay Scale: 8,800-21,310 Tk

Grade: 18

Qualification: HSC or equivalent pass in commerce department. Must have computer skills.

5. Post Name: Office Assistant

No. of Posts: 02

Pay Scale: 8,250-20,010 Tk

Grade: 20

Qualification: SSC or equivalent pass.

Age Limit: Should be between 18-30 years as on 1 March 2023. 32 years in quota.



Application can be made even within the upper age limit as on 25th March 2020.

Application Process: Interested candidates can apply through http://mor.teletalk.com.bd website.



