Weather update: Rain likely in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in parts of country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said the BMD bulletin.

The Met office also predicted that day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded 34.3degree Celsius at Bandarban, while today's minimum temperature was 18.0 degree Celsius in Nikli.

Highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 77 millimeters (mm) at Madaripur.

The sun sets at 6:14 pm today and rises at 5:50 am tomorrow in the capital.