Jobs in LGED Kollayan Somobay Somity ltd

LGED Kollayan Somobay Somity ltd (LKSS) published a job circular. The organization will hire one as Executive officer for temporary basis. Interested candidate can send application by mail or directly.

Designation: Excutive Officer

Number of Posts: 1

Qualifications:

Post Graduate Degree or B.Sc Engineering Degree from recognized University in case of direct recruitment.

Relevant experience:

Should have at least 10 years of practical work experience in executive/administrative/management-related work at high and middle level positions in public or private commercial/industrial/business establishments or companies in managing societies as per cooperative laws and rules.

Others Skills:

Skill in MS Word & MS Xlxs

Datebase related Skill.

Age Limit:

For direct recruitment age will max 45 years.

For contractual age max 65 years.

Recruit Type: Direct/ Contractual.

Salary Scale: 43000-60200 taka.

How to Appy:

Application should be made on white paper with full resume. Attested photocopies of all certificates including educational qualification, national identity card and two recent passport size photographs must be attached and sent directly or by post to the application form. The name of the post and institutional (LKSS Limited) candidate or not should be clearly mentioned on the application form and envelope.

Application Fee: Bank Draft/Pay-Order (Irrevocable) in favor of Managing Director, LKSS Limited worth Tk. 500 with the receipt to be submitted along with the application form.

Application Address: Managing Director, LKSS Limited, 62, Paschim Agargaon, Sher Bangla Nagar, Dhaka-1207.

Application Deadline: 6 April 2023