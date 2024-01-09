Palli Bidyut Job Circular 2023-24

Mymensingh Palli Bidyut Samiti has issued a job circular. The company will hire 35 people against one vacant post. Those interested can apply till 18th January at 5 pm.
Post Name: Meter Reader Cum Messenger
No. of Posts: 35
Monthly Salary: Tk 14,700
Age Limit: 18 to 25 years as on 28 December 2023.
Job Type: Contractual
Work Place: Bhaluka, Mymensingh
Eligibility: Passed SSC or equivalent examination.
Application Fee: Tk 112 including teletalk service charges.
Interested candidates click here for details including application rules.
Application deadline is 5 pm on 18 January 2024.