Palli Bidyut Job Circular 2023-24

Mymensingh Palli Bidyut Samiti has issued a job circular. The company will hire 35 people against one vacant post. Those interested can apply till 18th January at 5 pm.

Post Name: Meter Reader Cum Messenger

No. of Posts: 35

Monthly Salary: Tk 14,700

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years as on 28 December 2023.

Job Type: Contractual

Work Place: Bhaluka, Mymensingh

Eligibility: Passed SSC or equivalent examination.

Application Fee: Tk 112 including teletalk service charges.

Interested candidates click here for details including application rules.

Application deadline is 5 pm on 18 January 2024.