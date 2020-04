১ লাখ রুপিতে ফারাহ খানের মেয়ের স্কেচ কিনলেন অভিষেক

View this post on Instagram

1 LAKH RS raised by Anya!! Everyday b4 school n after.. n all weekends , she s diligently sketching for donations! A BIGGG thank you to all who have donated . All monies are being used to feed strays n to send food packages to the slums! ♥️♥️♥️

