সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় নতুন ট্রেন্ড ‘ন্যানো ব্যানানা’, তৈরির ৪টি ধাপ জেনে নিন

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শুরু হয়েছে এক নতুন ট্রেন্ড। শুধুমাত্র একটি ছবি এবং ছোট লেখার মাধ্যমে এই ট্রেন্ডে আপনি যে কোনও কিছুর ছবি ব্যবহার করে একদম বাস্তবসম্মত থ্রিডি ছবি তৈরি করতে পারবেন। এর নাম ‘ন্যানো ব্যানানা’ এটি করা খুবই সহজ, নেই কোনও অর্থেরও প্রয়োজন।

চলুন জেনে নিই এই ‘ন্যানো ব্যানানা’ থ্রিডি ছবি তৈরিরে ৫টি ধাপ—

১: প্রথমেই গুগল জেমিনি অ্যাপ খুলুন।

২: যে ছবিটি দিয়ে ‘ন্যানো ব্যানানা’ বানাতে চান, সেটি আপলোড করুন।

৩। ঠিক এই লেখাটি কপি করে পেস্ট করুন:

Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.

৪। জেনারেট বাটনে ক্লিক করুন এবং কয়েক সেকেন্ড অপেক্ষা করলেই আপনার থ্রিডি ছবিটি তৈরি হয়ে যাবে।

* তবে আপনার প্রয়োজন মতো নির্দেশনাটি পরিবর্তন করতে পারবেন অথবা অন্য ছবিও ব্যবহার করতে পারবেন।