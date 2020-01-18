behind the news
মারা গেলেন বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে খর্বাকৃতির ‘মোবাইল ম্যান’

বিদেশ ডেস্ক
প্রকাশিত : ১৩:৫৩, জানুয়ারি ১৮, ২০২০ | সর্বশেষ আপডেট : ১৪:০০, জানুয়ারি ১৮, ২০২০
হাঁটতে সক্ষম পুরুষের (মোবাইল ম্যান) মধ্যে বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে খর্বাকৃতির ব্যক্তি খাগেন্দ্র থাপা মাগার মারা গেছেন। নেপালের একটি হাসপাতালে ২৭ বছরে তার মৃত্যু হয়। ব্রিটিশ সংবাদমাধ্যম বিবিসি এখবর জানিয়েছে।

গিনেজ ওয়ার্ল্ড রেকর্ডসের খর্বাকৃতির পুরুষের দুটি শ্রেণি রয়েছে, হাঁটতে সক্ষম (মোবাইল) ও হাঁটতে অক্ষম (নন-মোবাইল)। হাঁটতে অক্ষম পুরুষের মধ্যে সবচেয়ে খর্বাকৃতির ব্যক্তি হলে ফিলিপিনো জানরে বালাউইং। তার উচ্চতা ৫৯.৯৩ সেন্টিমিটার।

নেপালের বাগলুং জেলার বাসিন্দা খাগেন্দ্র থাপার উচ্চতা ৬৭. ০৮ সেন্টিমিটার (২ ফুট ২.৪১ ইঞ্চি)। ২০১০ সালে খাগেন্দ্র থাপার ১৮তম জন্মদিনে তাকে বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে খর্বাকৃতির পুরুষ হিসেবে স্বীকৃতি দেওয়া হয়। অনুষ্ঠানে দেশ-বিদেশের অতিথিরা উপস্থিত ছিলেন।

তার ভাই এএফপি বার্তা সংস্থাকে বলেছেন, নিউমোনিয়ায় আক্রান্ত হওয়ার পর শুক্রবার থাপার মৃত্যু হয়।

গিনেজ ওয়ার্ল্ড রেকর্ডের পক্ষ থেকে খাগেন্দ্রর প্রতি শ্রদ্ধা জানানো হয়েছে। এক শোক বার্তায় বলা হয়েছে, ছোট আকৃতি তাকে বেঁচে থাকার স্বাদ থেকে বঞ্চিত করতে পারেনি।

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

We are saddened today to hear of the passing of the world’s shortest man, Khagendra Thapa Magar from Nepal. He was 27 years old.⁣ ⁣ Khagendra, who was born on 14 October 1992, stood at 67.08 cm (2 ft 2.41 in) tall when measured at Fewa City Hospital in Pohkara, Nepal, on the advent of his 18th birthday in 2010. ⁣ ⁣ Khagendra was born in the Baglung district of Nepal, the eldest son of Roop Bahadur and Dhan Maya. His father recalled, “He was so tiny when he was born that he could fit in the palm of your hand, and it was very hard to bathe him because he was so small.”⁣ ⁣ According to friends, Khagendra had been struggling recently with heart problems, asthma and pneumonia.⁣ ⁣ "We’re terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us," said Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday, who first met Khagendra during his visit to Italy in 2010. ⁣ ⁣ "His bright smile was so infectious that he melted the hearts of anyone who met him. As many people of short stature experience, life can be challenging when you weigh just 6 kg and you don’t fit into world built for the average person. But Khagendra certainly didn’t let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life. It’s been an honour to know him and his family, and a privilege to share his story with the world."⁣ ⁣ Click the link in our bio for more memories of Khagendra.

A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords) on Jan 17, 2020 at 12:05pm PST

বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে খর্বাকৃতির পুরুষের স্বীকৃতি পাওয়ার পর খাগেন্দ্র বলেছিলেন, আমি নিজেকে ক্ষুদ্র মানুষ বলে মনে করি না। আমি বড় মানুষ। এই খেতাব পাওয়ায় নিজেকে প্রমাণের সুযোগ দেবে এবং নিজের ও পরিবারের জন্য একটি উপযুক্ত বাড়ি পাব।

আরেক নেপালি চন্দ্র বাহাদুর ডাংগির কাছে খর্বাকৃতির পুরুষের খেতাব হারান খাগেন্দ্র। যার উচ্চতা ৫৪.৬ সেন্টিমিটার। যদিও ২০১৫ সালে ডাংগির মৃত্যুর পর নিজের খেতাব ফিরে পান তিনি।

১৪ বছর বয়সে খাগেন্দ্রকে খুঁজে পান এক ভ্রাম্যমাণ ব্যবসায়ী। ওই সময় তাকে স্থানীয় একটি মেলায় নিয়ে যাওয়া যায়। তখন শিশুরা তার সঙ্গে ছবি তোলার বিনিময়ে অর্থ দিত।

২০১০ সালে গিনেজ রেকর্ডসে স্বীকৃতি পাওয়ার পর তিনি বিশ্বের বিভিন্ন দেশ ভ্রমণ করেন। ইউরোপ ও যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের টেলিভিশনেও হাজির হন। নেপালের পর্যটন প্রচারণার সরকারি মুখপাত্রে পরিণত হন তিনি।

খাগেন্দ্র'র মৃত্যুতে এখন বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে খর্বাকৃতির হাঁটতে সক্ষম পুরুষ হলেন কলম্বিয়ার এডওয়ার্ড হার্নান্দেজ। তার উচ্চতা ৭০.২১ সেন্টিমিটার।

