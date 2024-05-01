X
বুধবার, ০১ মে ২০২৪
১৮ বৈশাখ ১৪৩১
টিভিতে আজকের খেলা (১ মে, ২০২৪)

স্পোর্টস ডেস্ক
০১ মে ২০২৪, ০৮:০০আপডেট : ০১ মে ২০২৪, ০৮:০০
মোস্তাফিজদের ম্যাচ দেখা যাবে টিভিতে।

 

ক্রিকেট

আইপিএল
চেন্নাই-পাঞ্জাব
সরাসরি, রাত ৮টা, টি স্পোর্টস

ফুটবল

চ্যাম্পিয়ন্স লিগ
সেমিফাইনাল, প্রথম লেগ
বরুশিয়া ডর্টমুন্ড-পিএসজি
সরাসরি, রাত ১টা, টেন-২

 

টিভিতে আজকের খেলা
