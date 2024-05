ইরানে হেলিকপ্টার বিধ্বস্ত: উদ্ধারে বাধা প্রতিকূল আবহাওয়া

HAPPENING NOW: Iranian rescue teams are currently searching for the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi which reportedly crashed on Sunday. The teams could be seen searching through thick fog on mountain roads and hillsides. Iranian state media is currently calling on… pic.twitter.com/l3wGTnsnbv

